Community input sought for Iberia Parish Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Iberia Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, in collaboration with the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Stephenson Disaster Management Institute (SDMI) at LSU, invites residents throughout Iberia Parish to attend a public meeting to learn about the Iberia Parish Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and the planning process for the 2026 plan update.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, March 12, at 10:00 AM at the Iberia Parish Communications Center, located at 1111 Ember Dr., New Iberia, LA 70560.

The purpose of the meeting is to inform residents about the Hazard Mitigation Plan update process and gather valuable community input on natural hazards affecting the parish. The Hazard Mitigation Plan outlines strategies to mitigate risks from natural disasters, safeguarding lives, reducing property damage, and enhancing community resilience. Residents are encouraged to participate in a brief web-based survey to share their perceptions and opinions regarding natural hazards in Iberia Parish.

The survey can be accessed via the following link: https://tinyurl.com/IberiaHMP2026

Iberia Parish values community input to develop a robust Hazard Mitigation Plan that reflects the needs and concerns of our residents. Your participation is crucial in shaping our efforts to create a safer and more resilient Iberia Parish.

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may join the meeting virtually via the following link: Microsoft Teams Meeting: https://tinyurl.com/IberiaHMPKickoff.

