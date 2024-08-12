Two medevaced off Marsh Island coast after fire on board

On Sunday, August 11, the United States Coast Guard medevaced two men from a lift boat about 40 miles off the coast of Marsh Island.

According to the 8th Coast Guard District, at around 7:53 p.m., watchstanders were notified by the lift boat BRAZOS that two men needed medical attention after experiencing a fire on board.

Coast Guard District Eight watchstanders coordinated the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to conduct the medical evacuation, authorities say.

The crew arrived on scene and hoisted the men aboard. They were transported to waiting emergency medical personnel at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, officials report.

The fire was extinguished and no pollution was reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

