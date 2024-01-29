Church's Chicken armed robbery suspect arrested

IBERIA PARISH, La. — A man has been arrested in an armed robbery at a New Iberia business.

On January 28, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to Church's Chicken in the 600 block of East Saint Peter Street for an armed robbery with shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the suspect had already fled the area, according to a spokesperson for the Department. Officers located an individual, near the scene, with injuries to their head and face.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that a male subject wearing a mask entered the business armed with a firearm. The suspect approached the counter demanding money when a customer intervened and engaged in a struggle for the firearm, which discharged while doing so.

The suspect then struck the customer several times with the firearm and was able to take the register with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene, the spokesperson stated.

Detectives responded to the scene and conducted a joint investigation with responding officers.

After reviewing video footage and evidence collected from the scene, the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Donovan Levy.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Levy on the charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery, and attempted first degree murder.

On the morning of January 29, 2024, Levy was located and taken into custody without incident.

Levy was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the warrant. Levy was additionally charged with simple burglary in reference to a separate investigation.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely, according to the spokesperson.

Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information about this crime or other crimes can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia app on your smart device by clicking the link.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel