Child, 4, injured in New Iberia shooting

New Iberia Police
KATC
New Iberia Police
NEW IBERIA, La. — A child is recovering after being injured during an accidental shooting.

New Iberia Police responded Tuesday morning to a report of a shooting on Ann Street that left a four-year-old girl injured.

The child was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

Investigators say that another child was playing with a gun when it discharged and struck the four-year-old.

The case remains under investigation.

