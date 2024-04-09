Bicyclist from Opelousas killed in Iberia Parish crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. — A bicyclist from Opelousas was killed in an early morning crash on Monday, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the fatal bicycle crash on US 90 Service Road near Darnall Road shortly before 6:45 a.m. on April 8, 2024.

The crash claimed the life of Leland Schouest, 59, of Opelousas.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that a 1992 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on the north US 90 Frontage Road. At the same time, Schouest was riding a bicycle westbound in the eastbound lane on the same roadway. For unknown reasons, Schouest turned toward the center of the eastbound lane as the driver of the pickup swerved to the left to avoid a collision. The right front end of the pickup struck the bicycle. Upon impact, Schouest was thrown from the bicycle.

According to State Trooper Thomas Gossen, Schouest suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner's Office. A blood sample was taken for analysis. The driver of the pickup, who was not injured, provided a proper breath sample, which showed no alcohol and no signs of impairment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana bicycle law requires that bicyclists obey the rules of the road just like motorists. In addition, bicyclists are required to ride as close to the right side of the road as possible, except when passing or turning left. As maintained by Gossen, adherence to these laws not only promotes safety on the road, but also fosters a better understanding between cyclists and other road users in Louisiana.

Troop I has investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities in 2024.