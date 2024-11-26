Bicyclist dies in Iberia Parish crash

A Sunday night crash on Admiral Doyle left a bicyclist dead, State Police say.

Sonephet Souriyakhamphong, 47, of New Iberia, died at the scene of the 10 p.m. crash, which happened on East Admiral Doyle near Blanchard Road.

Souriyakhamphong was riding his bike east on Admiral Doyle near the right fog line. He was struck from behind by a 2015 Jeep Renegade. Souriyakhamphong was not wearing a helmet, and his bike didn't have rear lights or reflectors, troopers say.

The driver of the Jeep was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample was collected from the bicyclist and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

To ensure visibility and safety, Louisiana law (LRS 32:329.1) requires bicycles to be equipped with specific lighting and reflectors. Bicycles must have a white light in the front and a red light in the rear, both visible from at least 500 feet away.

Additionally, a rear reflector must be visible from 100 feet away, and side-mounted reflectors must be visible from 100 to 600 feet. These measures are in place to enhance visibility and promote safety when riding at night or in low-light conditions. For more information on bicycle safety, visit the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission’s https://www.lahighwaysafety.org/our-programs/bicycle-pedestrian-safety/.