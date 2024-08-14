Bayou Teche Museum receives $25K grant for history kiosks

NEW IBERIA, La. — The Bayou Teche Museum has announced that it has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS).

The award will allow the museum to work on its history kiosks by digitizing around 300 audio cassettes and VHS tapes, as maintained by the IMLS. The recordings document the lives of the residents of New Iberia, a community with a history and heritage of Spanish, French, Native American, and African cultures. Museum staff will purchase computers and conversion equipment to complete the project.

Once finished, visitors will be able to access the history of the Bayou Teche region, through recorded interviews with people who lived or may still live in the area, according to museum staff.

Contact the Bayou Teche Museum at (337) 606-5977 for more information.