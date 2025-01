The Bayou Mardi Gras Association is having its parade on Sunday February 2, 2025 at 2:00PM. Parade will start at the corner of Main and Ann Street.

Road closures will begin at 12:30PM, so prepare to get to the route early. Motorists are asked to look for detour signs and take alternate routes and be on the lookout for pedestrians near that area.

Here's a map: