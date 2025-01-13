Arrest made in New Iberia convenience store robbery

NEW IBERIA, La. — An arrest has been made in a convenience store robbery that happened early Saturday morning.

Lamar Brooks, 27, was arrested Saturday evening and booked into the Iberia Parish jail for Simple Robbery.

New Iberia Police Department responded to a robbery around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 11 at a convenience store on the 1200 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive. Police say Brooks entered the store, approached the clerk, struck the clerk behind the head, then demanded money.

According to police, Brooks left the store with around $300 in cash and approximately $350 worth of cigarettes.

Police were able to identify Brooks using surveillance video. Officers then searched multiple locations in attempt to find Brooks before locating him at a residence on Courrege Street Saturday evening. Brooks attempted to run but was met by officers. He was pursued and brought into custody.

A search of the residence found clothing used and items taken during the robbery.