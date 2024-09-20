Arrest made in August slaying

A local man has been booked in connection with the August slaying on Gerald James Drive.

Bradley Fontenot III, 22, has been booked with first-degree murder, obstruction of justice and possession with intent to distribute drugs.

Fontenot is accused in the death of Dallas Lewis, 19, of New Iberia, who was found dead in front of a house in New Iberia on August 27.

A neighbor discovered the body near their home on Gerald James Drive, and police were called, they said at the time. Lewis died of a gunshot wound, deputies say.

