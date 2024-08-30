Annual Louisiana Sugar Classic happening this weekend

Brahmans from across the south have started to arrive at the Acadiana Fairgrounds in New Iberia for the Louisiana Sugar Classic this weekend.

The annual show is presented by the Louisiana Brahman Association, one of the oldest state affiliates of the American Brahman Breeders Association.

The cattle began to arrive Thursday at the Sugarena at the fairgrounds at 713 NW Bypass Hwy, New Iberia.

The shows begin on Saturday morning and continue Sunday morning with showmanship.

Here's some information about what's going on, you can also visit the association's website here.

The American Brahaman, known for their long ears, humped backs and velvety coats, is the first beef breed that was developed in the United States - from bos indicus cattle that have been domesticated by humans for thousands of years. The American breed's story began in Louisiana.

According to the American Brahman Breeders Association's website, the first import of Indian cattle of any notoriety came in 1854, when sugar and cotton farmer Richard Barrow of St. Francisville, Louisiana, was presented with two bulls by the Government of Great Britain. It was a gift in return for his services teaching cotton and sugar cane production to British officials establishing these crops in the deltas of India.

To read more about the breed's history, click here.