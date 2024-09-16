Aerial spraying for mosquitoes planned in Iberia Parish

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District plans to conduct aerial spraying starting tonight, September 16.

The spraying is scheduled to continue through Thursday, weather permitting, to address increased mosquito populations.

If weather allows, aerial operations will begin near sunset and last approximately 90 minutes. Weather conditions can alter the intended schedule; please expect modifications.



Monday (9/16) Bayou Jack – Avery Island, Bayou Jack, John Lewis

Tuesday (9/17) Lydia – Rynella, Laurant, Port of Iberia

Wednesday (9/18) Coteau Holmes – Gondron, Walet, Daspit

Thursday (9/19) Shirley – Migues, Derouen, Leleux

"Citizens please be prepared for modifications to scheduled operations with additional evenings added if needed. It is imperative that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by our District and the CDC. Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk, wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home," officials say.

During the period of spraying, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities, officials say.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period, they say.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems you can call the office at (337) 365-4933.

There's also info on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more

information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

For information regarding pesticides used for aerial spraying visit www.epa.gov or

https://www.epa.gov/mosquitocontrol/naled-mosquito-control