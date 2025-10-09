35th Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff returns to New Iberia

IBERIA PARISH — The smell of roux and simmering gumbo will fill the air this weekend as the 35th Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff takes over downtown New Iberia on October 11–12. The two-day celebration, hosted by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, is expected to draw thousands of visitors for live music, family events, and one of Louisiana’s most beloved food traditions.

The cookoff brings together more than 75 teams from across the region, each vying for the title of World Champion Gumbo. Visitors can sample gumbos starting at noon on Saturday during the Youth Gumbo Cookoff, and again on Sunday when teams begin serving at 11 a.m.

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce

Beyond the competition, downtown New Iberia will be alive with entertainment. Cajun Creole Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, while live performances from Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, The Bad Boys, and Swampland Revival keep the energy high. On Sunday, Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie and the band Sideshow will take the stage.

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce

The event is free to attend, though food, beer, and soft drinks, and celebratory merchandise as pictured above will be sold on-site. Organizers stress that the cookoff is a cash-only event with an ATM available on the grounds. To keep the event safe and enjoyable, pets and ice chests are not allowed.

Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce

Now in its 35th year, the Gumbo Cookoff is more than a food festival—it’s an annual tradition that supports the local economy while honoring Louisiana’s culinary heritage. For the complete schedule and details, visit iberiachamber.org/gumbocookoff.

