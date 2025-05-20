30-year sentence handed down in Jeanerette drive-by shooting

The person who pleaded guilty to a Jeanerette drive-by that left a three-year-old wounded has been sentenced.

According to a press release from 16th Judicial District Attorney M. Michael Haik III, the person, who is 19 now but was 17 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty in February to seven counts of attempted second-degree murder. He was accused of a drive-by that happened on School Street; the bullets went through a window and the side of a home and hit the child in the head. Six other people were in the house with the toddler when the shooting happened.

The child was taken by Air-Med to a hospital where she underwent brain surgery.

The teen was linked to the shooting by witness statements, surveillance video and evidence taken from his phone.

The 19-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in prison without probation, parole or suspension of sentence on each count, to be served concurrently - or at the same time. Because of his age, he will automatically be eligible for parole consideration after serving twenty-five years of his sentence.

This case was prosecuted by Michael Haik and Ashley Hammons and investigated by the New Iberia Police Department, led by Sergeant Alexander Breaux, with assistance from the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory.