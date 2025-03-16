NEW IBERIA, La. — The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe has died.

According to the obituary posted by Pellerin Funeral Home, Duhe died peacefully on Saturday, surrounded by his family. For more than 10 years, Duhe served as District Attorney, working to bring justice to victims and their families.

In their post, IPSO said "Bo dedicated his life to tirelessly seeking justice for victims and their families. His unwavering commitment, integrity, and passion for the law made a lasting impact on our community. The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office had an outstanding working relationship with him, and his absence leaves a void that will be difficult to fill. He will be greatly missed, but his legacy of justice and service will never be forgotten."

According to the obituary, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home, and a rosary led by the Men's Rosary Group will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.