UPDATE:

All lanes are now open on I-49 south following an early Wednesday morning crash.

ORIGINAL STORY:

I-49 southbound is closed due to a crash.

According to DOTD, the crash happened on the frontage road near Zick Miller Road.

Officials near the scene say an 18-wheeler crashed into a vehicle that was having mechanical issues.

It is unknown if anyone was injured. We will continue to bring you updates as they become available.