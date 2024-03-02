How Gov Landry’s potential border bill affects local migrants

FEBRUARY 29, 2024 — Orange, Tx. - For 20-year-old Helveg Martinez, the journey to the United States was harrowing.

“Truthfully, I thought that on the last day, I was not going to arrive because I was very tired , I did not bring water, I did not bring food,” he said.

A year-long trek that started in Honduras with hopes of a better life. Martinez says he left everything behind to seek food, shelter, and security.

“We come here for better opportunities and to have a better lifestyle. Most importantly, for security because in the country where I am from the security is not very good and you don’t earn much,” he said.

This comes as President Joe Biden makes a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday to address the influx of migrants.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border protection, the U.S. border patrol had nearly 250,000 encounters with migrants crossing into the United States from Mexico in December 2023.

Governor Jeff Landry announced that he will deploy one hundred fifty Louisiana National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

The troops will assist the lone star state for 90 days and if the legislature approves the bill, this will cost an estimated $3 million taxpayer dollars.

“This is not the first time we’ve sent troops to the state of Texas and it won’t be the last time. We have a long history together and we support each other,” said Louisiana Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Director Jacques Thibodeaux.

For faith leaders like Michele Nichols from Anchor of Hope, giving back to the community goes far beyond providing a meal, it’s also an opportunity to help migrants adjust to their new life.

“We have been seeing a little more migrants than what we used to have but we don’t turn anyone away. It doesn’t matter what color they are, what race they are, anyone who comes for assistance, we assist them,” Minister Michele said.

After only being in the United States for six months, Martinez says he’s grateful he can seek refuge in places like Anchor of Hope in Orange, Texas.

“Every time I look at the sun or at my family here, I thank God because I am here. I did this sacrifice more than anything for my mother and for me and I thank God that it came to fruition,” Martinez said.