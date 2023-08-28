Youngsville teen proving anything is possible with a little practice

Camryn Reed started to race go-carts at the age of nine, today she is 17 and competes with the best of the best as professional go-cart racer.

"It was intimidating when I first started," Reed said. "There were things said to me and actions on track that you wouldn't see normally. It was a rough start, but once I started getting out front and showing them, I could run with anybody those feelings started to change.

Every now and then I'll hear something on the grid, and normally from the parents, saying 'don't let that girl beat you, and do whatever it takes.' I don't let it get to me, it's just like any sport where people bad mouth each other. They know that I have the speed to beat them, and they take it personal."

Reed, with the backing of her family, learned to not worry about what others said about her and focused on ways to improve her skill—get better with each turn on the track.

"I watch other people's videos and study the track layout and things I need to know so that when I get there, I'm on pace to get out front," Reed said. "As soon as we get to the racetrack, I do a few laps, talk to my coach, make changes, and do that again. That's when the race weekend starts."

Reed's dad is behind her every step of the way, cheering her on and working on each and every cart she gets behind.

He also makes sure that Reed does some of the work herself, because, he says, to be great you have to understand the mechanics of what you are driving and how each move you make in that cart on the track will affect the outcome of the race.

"Anybody should be able to go out and try it, and find something that gives them joy, happiness, and a career in. Find friends and meet people; racing has done that for me."

You can catch Camyrn Reed representing Team USA in Valencia, Spain September 15th to 17th.

Below is a link to all of the racing information and ways you can watch and support Camyrn in her journey.

https://www.gt2europeanseries.com/event/80/valencia

