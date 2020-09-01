Welsh couple patiently waiting for electricity to be restored

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH — Driving through Welsh, you can hear the humming noise of generators being used to keep cool..

However, some aren't as fortunate to have one. A couple is finding different ways to survive after the storm.

They say sleeping inside their home isn't easy without electricity.

"It's like sleeping in an oven,"Cindy Palombo said. Charles Deshotel added, " It's pretty rough."

A majority of their time is spent outdoors. They've brought an air mattress outside under their tree.

During the day, the shade of the tree keeps Deshotel cool.

"At night we come cool off," Deshotel said. "Sometimes we get in the bath tub and cold water sometimes we just sit in it and let it run slow. Sometimes we sit out at night. I put mosquito spray on and cool off you know."

The family has been trying find hotels, but so far no luck. In the meantime, they'll continue doing what they have to do in order to survive.

"Pretty much going back and forth, picking up water, ice and stuff," Deshotel said. "We have a lot of canned goods and stuff like that."

According to the town of Welsh's facebook page, much of the electric poles and lines are going up without any issues. and the town is getting closer to having power.