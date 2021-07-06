Walk On's debuts "American Dream" martini

Walk On's is the third stop on our Tini Tuesday tour.

Their "American Dream" consists of Blueberry Three Olives Vodka, a splash of strawberry puree, coconut puree, and topped off with lemonade.

"We were lucky to get the Fourth of July week," Lance Derousselles, Walk On's front house manager, said. "We'll make sure we continue this every year as long as we can help out and reach out to Healing House. We will try any way possible to give back to them and the community."

During the Martini Tour, with the purchase of an entree, you can get the American Dream for $2, and that money will go directly to Healing House.

"We decided to pair the martini with some pulled pork tacos, and for those wanting to stay healthy, our Berry Pecan Chicken Salad. We are giving it a Fourth of July feel," Lance said.

For more information on Healing House, you can click on the link below:

www.healing-house.org.