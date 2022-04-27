Virtual Job Fair offers a "Second Chance"

The Department of Corrections/Office of Probation and Parole is conducting interviews in a program called "Second Chance."

The Urban League, Office of Workforce Development and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections is hosting a Second Chance Virtual Career & Resource Expo for Justice Involved Individuals today.

The Second Chance Virtual Career & Resource Expo For people who are on probation or parole, or who may be released from prison soon.

10 a.m. – Noon – Incarcerated Individuals

1-3 p.m. – Probation and Parole Individuals

Register at urbanleaguela.org/virtual-job [nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com]

The objective is to encourage potential employers to take a look at the program and explore the possibility of giving releasing individuals a "Second Chance." These could be folks who are out on probation or parole, or who are incarcerated and are about to released from prison.

Virtual Job Fair April 27, 2022

Potential employers and soon to be released individuals can visit the "Return for Good" webpage to find lots of valuable information about reentering society, the programs offered to the releasing individual and potential employers.

CLICK HERE to be redirected to the "RETURN FOR GOOD" webpage.

On that site, employers post jobs and inmates post resumes, and they can conduct virtual job interviews prior to release. The "Return for Good" website also shows the benefits an employer receives by hiring a justice-involved individual, and includes several success stories to show how the program can make a difference for a business owner and a person trying to make a new start.