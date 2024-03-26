Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian Reported in Lafayette

Watch Now
Posted at 6:43 AM, Mar 26, 2024
LAFAYETTE, LA — Lafayette police are investigating a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened in the 1300 block of Louisiana Avenue around 6:00 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle was headed north on Louisiana Avenue when it hit a pedestrian on the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

 Louisiana Avenue is currently closed from Mudd Avenue to Carmel Drive. Motorists are asked to use either Moss Street or Pinhook Road as an alternate route.

