Unrestrained 14-month-old killed in Vermillion Parish crash

On November 11, 2022, shortly before 6:00p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 338, east of Adier Road in Vermillion Parish.

The crash ultimately claimed the life of 14-month-old Dior Cormier of Katy, TX.

The initial investigation revealed a 2016 Kia Optima, driven by 27-year-old Jhori Danielle Peters of Abbeville, was traveling west on LA 338.

For unknown reasons, Peters crossed the centerline and traveled off the left side of the roadway.

After leaving the roadway, the Kia entered a ditch and struck a steel culvert before overturning onto its roof.

Cormier was seated on the front seat passenger’s lap at the time of the crash.

She was transported to an area hospital with moderate injuries.

On November 14, 2022, Troop I was notified that Cormier had succumbed to her injuries.

Peters and the front seat adult passenger were both properly restrained and sustained only minor injuries.

Two other juvenile passengers in the rear seat were not restrained and were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Peters and submitted for analysis.

She was cited for careless operation, no driver’s license, and two counts of child restraint violations on the evening of the crash and additional charges are pending.

This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind everyone that children depend on adults to ensure they are properly restrained.

Using an age and weight appropriate car seat or booster seat is critical and the law.

Nationally certified child seat technicians are available at Troop I each Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.