Two families displaced after house fire destroys duplex

JEANERETTE — Officials have not yet determined what caused a fire on Domingue street over the weekend.

Almeter Alexander said, she, her husband Terrance, and their two-year-old daughter were laying in bed Saturday night when they saw a bright light coming through the window.

"It looked like daylight outside, so we got up, went to the front door, and the side of the house was on fire" Alexander said.

According to Alexander, the fire started in a shed in the neighbors yard.

"The fire came down through the roof, due to the trees, and it landed on the roof, starting the fire in the room they sleep in" her mom explained.

"I really didn't know what was going on, because all I saw was orange, I didn't realize it was a fire until I got out" Alexander added.

The family of three were not the only ones inside the home. The house is divided into two apartments.

"My neighbor was in her house, she was actually sleeping, I ran out, knocked on her door to get her out, she got out in time" Alexander said,

Both families, losing everything.

"Everything she worked so hard and prayed for" her mom added.

A Go-Fund-Me has been set up for the family, you can find that link here. They are also asking for any clothing items to be dropped off at 522 Hebert street in Jeanerette. A list of things they need can be found on the Go-Fund-Me page.