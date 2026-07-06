Two Arrested in Connection with 2024 Evangeline Parish Homicide

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested two people in connection with a fatal shooting that happened two years ago.

Deputies say they've booked a woman from Plaquemine and a man from Houston in connection with the March 2024 shooting death of Jonah C. Lee, 24, of Baton Rouge. He was found laying the street on the outskirts of Ville Platte, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

This weekend, deputies booked Daijah Shar Dae McClay, 29, with one count principal to second degree murder, and Kamrein D. McClay, 21, of Houston, with one count principal to second-degree murder.

In Louisiana, if you're convicted of being a principal to a crime, you face the same sentence that the person convicted of the crime faces. In this case, second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies say they expect to make additional arrests.