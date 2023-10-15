Trooper on leave following a DWI arrest in Monroe

MONROE, La. — A Louisiana State Trooper is on administrative leave after being arrested for a DWI in Monroe.

David Hamm, 33, has been a trooper since 2014 and is currently assigned to patrol Troop F in the Monroe area. He's now on administrative leave pending an investigation.

That action follows his arrest on Sunday by the Louisiana State Police.

According to reports from LSP, Hamm was the driver in a single-vehicle crash. He was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Troopers suspected that Hamm was impaired and placed him under arrest. Hamm voluntarily submitted to a breath test and was over the legal limit.

Hamm is currently assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in the Monroe area, was booked into the Madison Parish Detention Center and charged with DWI.