Today is the deadline for round one of Lafayette early childhood programs applications

It is the final day for round one of applications for the Lafayette early childhood programs.

Early childhood education coordinator, Emily Thibodeaux, says it's important for kids to get an early jump on education saying it prepares them socially and academically for when they get older.

"90 percent of the brain develops before age three. Those first three years of life are critical in the child's life," Emily said. "Not only for school but for a life success. Those high quality experiences, regardless of where they are, is important for a child to be successful in life."

Click here to register for the programs