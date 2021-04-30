Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Today is the deadline for round one of Lafayette early childhood programs applications

Deadline for Lafayette early childhood programs
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy MGN Online
Courtesy MGN Online
Generic school
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 09:53:37-04

It is the final day for round one of applications for the Lafayette early childhood programs.

Early childhood education coordinator, Emily Thibodeaux, says it's important for kids to get an early jump on education saying it prepares them socially and academically for when they get older.

"90 percent of the brain develops before age three. Those first three years of life are critical in the child's life," Emily said. "Not only for school but for a life success. Those high quality experiences, regardless of where they are, is important for a child to be successful in life."

Click here to register for the programs

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.