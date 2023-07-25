Tini Tuesday: Tsunami introducing Sailor Moon

tsunami tini

Downtown Lafayette is the next stop on this year's Absolut Best Martini Tour.

Tsunami in the game for the 19th year--they were the first and only restaurant to showcase a martini in year one of the event.

Their drink is called "Sailor Moon."

Based on the Japanese comic about a young girl destined to save the world.

"Healing House does a lot in our community to save our young kids after the loss of a loved one. I think the name is fitting."

With the purchase of an entree, you can get the martini for $2, with all proceeds going to Healing House.

Make sure to vote for your favorite martini at www.healing-house.org.