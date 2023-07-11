Tini Tuesday: Feezo's serving up Southern Charm

Tini Tuesday Feezos

This week we head to Feezo's in Broussard for our latest stop on the Healing House 2023 Tini Tuesday Tour.

"We understand the purpose of The Healing House, A lot of our employees have gone there as children or even have reached out as adults. For us, it hits us right at home.Anything we can do to support that and help our people that's what we're going to do," Natasha Bryan, catering director for Feezo's, said.

This year Feezo's will add to their Tini Tuesday week with a community cleanup event on Saturday, July 15th.

"We are teaming up with Parish Proud and Healing house and calling it The Feezo's Community Giveback Day," Bryan said. "We're very excited because this is a day that allows us to give back to the community--to two different nonprofits that we're passionate about. It's going to start qt 9am. We're going to close off the front of our restaurant and make it into a kid's park area. At 9am we will start picking up trash between South Bernard Road and Youngsville Highway.

It should wrap up around 10:30am and then we'll invite everyone back inside for lunch where ten percent of the proceeds will go to Healing House. We will be serving Southern Charm for $5 and $2 of that will go Healing House."

Head to Feezo's, try to their Southern Charm (it has glitter), and support Healing House.