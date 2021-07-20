Tini Tuesday: Don's Seafood and the Summer Splash

Don's Seafood is the fifth stop on our Martini Tour 2021.

"We were excited when Kim contacted us and asked us to get involved," Gene Doyle, with Don's Seafood, said. "There was a lot of crazy stuff happening last year and what better way to be making a difference then do something for Healing House and help out the kids. They're already going through issues and having to go through stuff that comes along with it."

This year, Don's Seafood created The Summer Splash.

2 Ounces of Three Olives Raspberry Vodka

Splash of lemon juice

Half of ounce of satsuma rum

Blueberry syrup

Shake and Strain

Top off with a twist of lemon

Lauren Sibley Brasseaux is the featured artist again this year. Kim Thackston, with Healing House, said that Lauren did not get a chance to partake last year because of Covid restrictions.

This year, they asked her back and the story she told represents everything 2021.

"When we asked her to design our glass, she did it to represent new life," Thackston said. "The vine is new life, the flowers represent the new opportunities that come with new life, and there a beautiful cardinal that represents life that we loss. There is a lot of meaning behind the glass and it is a beautiful story that she told through her art."

You will get two of the glass when you purchase the Martinis a la Maison for $100.

This will also give you access to the online auction that starts on August 9th.

With the purchase of an entree, you can get the Summer Splash for $2.

All that money goes directly to Healing House.

For more information on Healing House click the link below:

www.healing-house.org