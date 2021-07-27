Tini Tuesday: Bon Temps Grill

This is year five of the Martini Tour for Bon Temps Grill.

Ever year they work to spice up their drink with a fun theme.

"This year we're doing a star wars theme," Bar and Catering manager Amy Dillard , said. "Our martini is called the Jedi Mind Trick and it's going to be a lot of fun."

1 1/2 ounces of the three olives vodka coconut water vodka

1 1/2 ounces of white cranberry juice

Dash of cinnamon simple syrup

Garnish with a lightsaber

"We have our bartenders get all of the ingredients and we start to play around," Dillard said. "We pick our favorite and then try and come with a clever name. We want to throw a party around the martini."

That party will happen on Tuesday, July 27th at Bon Temps Grill.

They ask that everyone come dressed in their favorite Star Wars gear.