Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Tini Tuesday: Bon Temps Grill

Jedi Mind Trick
items.[0].image.alt
Katie Lopez
Tini Tuesday: Bon Temps Grill
Posted at 3:45 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 04:45:35-04

This is year five of the Martini Tour for Bon Temps Grill.

Ever year they work to spice up their drink with a fun theme.

"This year we're doing a star wars theme," Bar and Catering manager Amy Dillard , said. "Our martini is called the Jedi Mind Trick and it's going to be a lot of fun."

1 1/2 ounces of the three olives vodka coconut water vodka
1 1/2 ounces of white cranberry juice
Dash of cinnamon simple syrup
Garnish with a lightsaber

"We have our bartenders get all of the ingredients and we start to play around," Dillard said. "We pick our favorite and then try and come with a clever name. We want to throw a party around the martini."

That party will happen on Tuesday, July 27th at Bon Temps Grill.

They ask that everyone come dressed in their favorite Star Wars gear.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.