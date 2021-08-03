Tini Tour: Tsunami and the No way Rose

Tsunami is the seventh stop on our Tini Tuesday tour.

They have been a part of Healing House's martini tour since the inception 17 years ago.

"We've had employees in the past that have used Healing House, so it really hits home for us," Alex Boudreaux, general manager of Tsunami, said "We love the campaign, and we love that we can create and add new martinis to the menu. In 2009, we created the Honey Dew martini and it's still on the menu today."

This year's martini is called No way Rose:

Syrup

Rambutan infused Saki

Rose, Three Olives Vodka

Little lime juice

Shake and strain

Add Rosemary

"We want them to try ours and then we want them to taste the other martinis that are at other participating restaurants," Boudreaux said. "At the end of the day we want to raise as much money for Healing House as possible."