Tini Tour 2023: MidCity Smokehouse

Healing House 2023 Tini Tuesday Tour kicks off with MidCity Smokehouse and their Mangolorian Martini.

MidCity Smokehouse is new to the Tini Tuesday game, and Owner Ryan Pecot said he could not think of a better way to give back.

"My wife and I do give what we can give, and The Healing House is one of our charities of choice," Pecot said. "She lost her mom, as an adult, but far too soon. She wanted to give back, so we said we wanted to get involved and be a local restaurant that helps a local cause, doing great things for our community."

From now until August 15th Acadiana can visit any of the participating restaurants and vote for their favorite drink.

All proceeds will go to The Healing House and their continued work in helping grieving children.

The winner of this year's Absolut Best Martini will be announced at the gala on Saturday, August 19th.

www.healing-house.org