It is time to Hit the Road with Hospice of Acadiana for the 25th year.

Hit the Road

The non-profit continues to help families across Acadiana with the end-of-life process.

For $20 dollars, you could win a car, camper, or trip for two. All money that is raised will go to support families, patients, and provide grief counseling in the community.

"We hear so often in the community, when we are out selling tickets, that people purchase tickets because they have experienced hospice for themselves," Kacee Thompson, executive director of Hospice of Acadiana, said. "So, for some people it is a way to give back or pay it forward to help families and patients going through this journey right now."

Head to https://hospiceacadiana.com or call the office at (337) 232-1234 to reserve your $20 dollar ticket. The deadline is Sunday, May 28th at midnight.