On Friday there will be a rematch of the week 9 matchup between Carencro and Acadiana.

The football game came down to the wire last time with The Rams winning 27-26.

Now it’s the playoffs and this time there is a wager on the game between the Mayor of Scott Jan-Scott Richard and the Mayor of Carencro Charlotte Clavier.

The bet is simple whoever loses must cook for the opposing team.