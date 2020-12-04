The Hilliard Art Museum hosting inaugural Jingle Bell Market

The Hilliard Art Museum is getting into the holiday spirit with their inaugural Jingle Bell Market.

The event will happen on Saturday, December 5th from 10am to 5pm.

Unique gifts, jewelry, handmade pottery, and art books will all be available if you are looking for that perfect Christmas gift.

"We're hoping this helps people feel a little more normal," Susie Gottardi, marketing manager, said. "We want to give people a chance to go out, doing a little more shopping, checking out some art work, and having a good time."

If you are not comfortable with heading over to the Hilliard in person, you can check out their Facebook and Instagram pages for all that they have to offer at the Jingle Bell Market.