The Creole Nutcracker back on stage for 5th year

The Creole Nutcracker is back for its fifth year on Sunday, December 4th.

There are two performances, 1:00 pm and 6:00pm.

Tickets are $20 and nonrefundable.

The Creole Nutcracker

You must print your tickets before arriving to the show.

This year Jazmyn Jones and Leigha Porter, creators of The Creole Nutcracker, say they have a new festival added to the lineup, but you have to come to the show to find out what festival it is.

For more information on the Creole Nutcracker:

www.thecreolenutcracker.com/tickets