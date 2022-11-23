The Creole Nutcracker back on stage for 5th year

The Creole Nutcracker is back for its fifth year on Sunday, December 4th.
There are two performances, 1:00 pm and 6:00pm.
Tickets are $20 and nonrefundable.
You must print your tickets before arriving to the show.
This year Jazmyn Jones and Leigha Porter, creators of The Creole Nutcracker, say they have a new festival added to the lineup, but you have to come to the show to find out what festival it is.
