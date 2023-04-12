Ten Tiny Dances taking over Lafayette

Ten Tiny Dances will take over the Lafayette Feed and Seed on April 13th and 14th in Downtown Lafayette.

The production, originally performed in Oregon, is a way for choreographers to create with limited space.

"We are used to creating on really large stages, really large scale, and I found that doing this project that limitation breeds interesting work and creativity," Whitney Willis Hebert, director of Ten Tiny Dances, said. "It's really an honor bringing this series to Lafayette with all of our talented to dances and choreographers here in Lafayette. They have created some amazing work, lots of variety if you come to the show, it's very interesting and really awesome to see."

Hebert said she started the project by taping off a four-by-four-foot square in her office.

"I thought, well this is doable. But then the stage was built, and I got on the stage was like, 'ok', this is a little different," Hebert recalled. "There is also the height factor because it is two feet off of the floor and the idea of having a cliff right off the side of the stage. It did make me think differently on how I choreograph."

Hebert graduated from UL and was told that she needed to head to New York or LA to pursue her professional dancer career.

She said her roots were here in Lafayette and that is where she wanted to stay.

"Dance is everywhere in Lafayette, which is great," Hebert said. "We have some many dance studios, and that's great, but they cater to kids of preschool age and up through high school. We also have the great program at UL, but afterwards, we have the Ballet Academy and Basin Arts which have gotten the ball rolling on professional work in Lafayette that was hard to come by until a few years ago. I'm trying to snowball in with them and create more opportunities for the professional dance community in Lafayette--which is really large, and many people don't know about," Hebert said. "It is also full of talent! Which you will see if you come to Ten Tiny Dances."

Ten Tiny Dances will take place at the Lafayette Feed and Seed on Thursday, April 13th and Friday, April 14th at the Feed and Seed in downtown Lafayette.

Tickets are $20 and you can get those at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ten-tiny-dances-tickets-506815046447

