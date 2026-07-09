Supreme Court appoints judge in Liz Murrill case

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has appointed a judge to oversee proceedings in the criminal case against state Attorney General Liz Murrill.

Supreme Court Justice Piper Griffin issued the order Wednesday morning, appointing Robert Chaisson to sit ad-hoc in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court to oversee Murrill’s case. An Orleans Parish grand jury indicted Murrill on counts of public intimidation and malfeasance in office last week.

The charges against Murrill stem from letters she sent to some city leaders in May, following city council resolutions she said violated state law. In those letters, Murrill pointed to a law that would allow her to remove those leaders — including the mayor and district attorney — from public office.

The state Supreme Court has since put the case mostly on pause.