State sees an increase in administered COVID-19 vaccines

BREAUX BRIDGE — As case numbers continue to rise more people are changing their minds about the COVID-19 vaccine. 47,830 people have gotten their first dose this week.

That's almost double the amount of first doses from last week. The total number of doses administered now stands at 3,531,121.

"It's time to for life to go on from this sickness that has plagued our community and I don't want to be one of the people prolonging us from progressing" Devon Norman said

Norman says he got the first dose on Sunday. For months he was unsure if it was the right decision for him. After his grandfather died earlier this month, he had a change of heart.

"People coming from out of town, us wanting to be together, and the amount of people that didn't come because they were afraid" Norman said.

Owner of the Bon Ami pharmacy says for the last two weeks, they have administered more than triple the amount of doses compared to last month.

"We've been giving them the whole process, but it did slow down, obviously from the beginning, but now it's ramping back up" Ryan LeBlanc said.

As people like Norman, hope to see an end to the pandemic.

"Not for myself, but to be an example for my family and the community as well," Norman said, "We have these vaccines in arms, we need to make sure our people are healthy, and we don't have to be put into this situation again."

