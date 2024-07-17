LAFAYETTE PARISH — State police are currently investigating a crash that occurred near 2200 W Gloria Switch Rd and W Albion Rd in Lafayette Parish. Authorities have confirmed there are injuries, but the extent is still unknown. Drivers are advised to avoid the area while investigators work to clear the scene and determine the cause of the accident.
State police investigate crash with injuries near Gloria Switch and Albion roads in Lafayette Parish
Posted at 7:09 AM, Jul 17, 2024
