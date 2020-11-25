St. Martinville Kiwanis working to give kids a Merry Christmas

The Coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on the St. Martinville Kiwanis Club's fundraising efforts this year.

Because of Covid-19, the Kiwanis were unable to host their annual Foster Kids party, Pepper Festival, or Car Show.

These are all events that raise a ton of money for the programs they serve.

They are now asking for your help in making sure every child has a Merry Christmas.

"We're asking for those who would like to donate to buy unwrapped gifts for ages three months to 17 years of age," Michelle Broussard, president of the St. Martinville Kiwanis Club, said. "We're accepting toys, games, monetary donations, gift cards. Anything that children would like. We know that so many have been affected and we're asking the community to come out and help us cover all of that."

You can drop off donations on Sunday, November 29th from 9:30am to Noon.

Volunteers will be in the front parking lot of Magnolia Park.