St. Martinville home catching drivers' attention

ST. MARTINVILLE — Driving through St. Martinville, you may notice something different about the house at the corner of Bridge and Main Streets. Once you see it, you can't un-see it.

"Oh, oh now I see it!"

"A nun, oh wow, okay...that's wild isn't it."

Overlooking the corner stands a mannequin in a window, dressed as the nun from the Conjuring Universe movies.

The decoration is just hidden enough to spook people when they finally notice. These are their reactions.

"As many times as I pass through here, I have never seen it. I live in Loreauville."

"That's my first time noticing that though."

"At night they say it's worse..."

The chilling figure causes mixed reactions from those who pass by.

"I think it's beautiful."

"It's creepy to look at it!"

The homeowners spoke with KATC and say the nun has not yet scared them in their own home. They bought the mask last year, and will continue putting it up.