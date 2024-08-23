St.Landry Parish launches a course for substitute teachers

The St. Landry Parish School Board has introduced the "Substitute Success Program," a comprehensive training initiative designed to equip aspiring substitute teachers with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the classroom.

Spearheaded by Dr. Nicole Morrison, the program is open to participants aged 18 and over.

The training costs $20 for a four-hour session and covers essential topics such as classroom management, safety protocols, and many others to ensure that substitute teachers are well-prepared for their roles.

"We look at classroom management, we look at safety, we look at tool kits to make sure they have a successful day," said Morrison."We want to make sure everyone receives the proper training."

While completing the course is an important first step, candidates also must pass a background check and a drug screen to be eligible for substitute teaching positions.

The rewards of the program extend beyond immediate job opportunities, offering participants a chance to further their education, Morrison says.

"Individuals who work at least 15 hours per week as substitute teachers can take online courses at Reach University," said Morrison."They will only have to pay $75 a month until they finish the courses."

Currently, there are seven openings for teaching positions in St. Landry Parish, highlighting the urgency and importance of this initiative.

"I hope we build a pipeline of educators," said Morrison. "I want substitute teachers to fall in love with the position like I did years ago, and hope they stay with us here in St. Landry Parish."