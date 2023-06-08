St. Jude: finding purpose in research

Scientists are a big part of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

They are the people who spend countless hours in a lab, looking into a microscope, and testing something over and over again in hopes of finding a cure for childhood cancer.

Thomas Fabrizio is one of those scientists who wanted to be a doctor, but realized he enjoyed research and genetics.

"One of my mentors there suggested that I go into infectious disease work, so I did my fellowship at the Centers for Disease control where I worked in Little Rock, Arkansas," Fabrizio said. "The mentor I had there said I should look at St. Jude. I did my research and saw how big an infectious disease program they had, when I was leaving my fellowship, I knew that I wanted to do my graduate work at St. Jude."

Fabrizio applied to the University of Tennessee and started his journey with St. Jude where he still is today.

"A lot of time in research things don't work, that doesn't mean we don't learn anything from it, we just learn a different way to do it. When you get something that works very well it's very exciting."

Something they have learned while working closely with patients is how to make sure they are protected against other viruses.

Viruses that you and I would not blink an eye at could be deadly to kids undergoing chemo or radiation.

"When they are exposed to infectious diseases it could be pretty catastrophic," Fabrizio explained. "That's why St. Jude has such a strong infectious disease program, to help prevent them from every being exposed to these. That way they can remain focused on their treatments. If they get sick it often delays their treatments or negatively impacts their treatment. Our goal is to prevent them from getting infected and prevent those around them from getting infected."

From pre-med to a top researcher at St. Jude, Fabrizio said every day is a surprise as his research continues into helping find a cure for childhood cancer.

