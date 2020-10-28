Some evacuees still in shelters or hotels after Hurricanes Laura and Delta

ALEXANDRIA — Nearly 2 months after Hurricane Laura, some people are still out of their homes. According to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services there are 3,560 evacuees in shelters or hotels from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Those numbers were reported on Wednesday morning. About 130 evacuees are in Alexandria's Mega-Shelter.

Lee Jones, is one of many who's without a home after Hurricane Laura. Jones has called Lake Charles home for the last 3 years. However, he says he doesn't have a home to go back to.

"I made it through," Jones said. "I'm here now speaking about it and I thank God for it,"

Jones says his home is completely destroyed. "It's gone. It's not livable. God is all I have," Jones said. " I made it through. I stayed in the house until Laura did what she had to do. When I woke up. I woke up to nothing. No money that I had saved, no clothes. The little clothes I had, I brought it (at the shelter) here."

While there are tough times ahead, Jones is finding comfort in knowing he isn't alone.

