Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Some evacuees still in shelters or hotels after Hurricanes Laura and Delta

Some evacuees still in shelters or hotels after Hurricanes Laura and Delta
items.[0].videoTitle
Some evacuees still in shelters or hotels after Hurricane Laura and Delta
shelter.jpg
Posted at 4:08 PM, Oct 28, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-28 19:19:17-04

ALEXANDRIA — Nearly 2 months after Hurricane Laura, some people are still out of their homes. According to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services there are 3,560 evacuees in shelters or hotels from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Those numbers were reported on Wednesday morning. About 130 evacuees are in Alexandria's Mega-Shelter.

Lee Jones, is one of many who's without a home after Hurricane Laura. Jones has called Lake Charles home for the last 3 years. However, he says he doesn't have a home to go back to.

"I made it through," Jones said. "I'm here now speaking about it and I thank God for it,"

Jones says his home is completely destroyed. "It's gone. It's not livable. God is all I have," Jones said. " I made it through. I stayed in the house until Laura did what she had to do. When I woke up. I woke up to nothing. No money that I had saved, no clothes. The little clothes I had, I brought it (at the shelter) here."

While there are tough times ahead, Jones is finding comfort in knowing he isn't alone.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.