SCS students learn about publishing process

First grade students at St. Cecilia School in Broussard got a chance to show off their writing skills.

Both classes published a book.

The little authors learned about habitats, and each contributed a page to the book.

Teacher, Staci Bellefleur, said this gives the students an opportunity to take part in the publishing process and get a better understanding of how a book gets into their little hands.

"It's very exciting, it was a lot of work, but was worth the time and energy," Bellefleur said. "The kids learned so much about how to write a book and what authors go through. The kids were excited to walk through the process and just realizing that it is a lot of work to write a book. It's not just going to the library and checking out a book off the shelf; there is a process that happens up to that point."