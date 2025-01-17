Schools set to be closed following major waterline break

GRAND COTEAU, La. — Three schools in Grand Coteau will be closed on Friday, January 17 due to a major break in the main waterline, according to Town Supervisor Paul Prejean.

The break has resulted in flooding on Peach Street and Market Street. These roads are closed as of now while repairs are underway.

The mainline break has also caused a sinkhole to form in the road.

The schools impacted are:

Grand Coteau Elementary



Academy of the Sacred Heart



St. Ignatius School



We will provide you with the latest updates as more information becomes available.