Santa Claus makes a stop in Franklin

He made his list and checked it twice.

He found out who was naughty and nice.

Santa Claus went to every town in Acadiana and is now ready to settle in for a long winter's nap.

"I think everything is going pretty good," Santa Claus said. "We're lucky the weather cooperated with us."

Still in his coat, hat and boots from the nightly travels, Santa said that the majority of Acadiana made it on the 'Good List' this year.

"We made it through the day and I stil have all of my reindeer," Santa said.

"What happened to your reindeer?" I asked.

"We're in south Louisiana," Santa explained. "They'll turn them into sausage.That's what'll happen to them."

While it was an honor to visit with Papa Noel, we had to ask about his connection to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Never the shy type--Santa said there is no connection. He simply resembles someone and, believe it or not, said he gets that a lot.

"It's also refreshing to see the smiles on these kids faces," Santa said. "As much toys as I had in my bag coming down here, I Have that much peanut butter fudge to bring back."

With another Christmas behind us and the year that was 2020 coming to an end, Santa said he has hope for 2021 and all of the joy that it is going to bring.