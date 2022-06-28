Rosewood Avenue house fire ruled an accident

The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue Monday, June 27, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Firefighters said they arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the home. It was discovered that the fire was in the living room and extinguished by the first responders.

Officials said the daughter of the homeowner and her child were home at the time of the fire.

The daughter of the homeowner noticed the smoke, called 911 and the two escaped without injury.

Officials with the fire department said they determined the fire started due to a candle being accidentally knocked off of a table onto the floor by the child. The candle rolled under the sofa igniting it.

The Lafayette Fire Department ruled the fire an accident.

